CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Check this out for yourself

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Lately I’ve been noticing some letters to the editor that I consider especially thoughtful and factual. Of these, the one that sticks with me the most is the one from the woman in Keokuk who wrote about how mal-intentioned and totally uninformed the new Texas abortion law is. Speaking in part from her own experience, and from her own factual knowledge about pregnancies, I could tell right away that she’s someone who knows what she’s talking about.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jameela Jamil condemns Texas abortion laws: ‘This is about a hatred of women’s freedom and progress’

Jameela Jamil has hit out at the controversial Texas abortion law that came into effect in the US state on 1 September. Sharing details of her personal abortion journey, the 35-year-old actor revealed that she “used two types of contraception, they both failed, and I aborted at 8 weeks”.“I was mentally/physically/emotionally and financially unstable and most importantly did not want a child,” wrote Jamil. “That should be enough. My life matters more than an unborn human.”The English actor, who lived in London until 2016 before moving to Los Angeles, continued by saying that she felt “deep relief” and “gratitude”...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Rally for Abortion Rights at Women’s March in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Joining the many U.S. cities where demonstrations for abortion rights took place Saturday, thousands of people marched in San Francisco in the Women’s March for Our Reproductive Rights rally. People chanted, waved signs and hoped to spread a pro-abortion-rights message to the community and beyond. “I’m here to defend women’s rights and support my daughter so she has access to health care if she needs it,” Zan Larkins said. “All women need to unite and come against all of the hate people are bringing us. This is our body. We deserve to have the choice to do what we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds March In Support Of Women’s Abortion Rights In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today here in Pittsburgh — hundreds of people marched in support of reproductive rights. Monday is the first Monday in October, which means the Supreme Court returns to work — with women’s reproductive rights being center stage. Today, demonstrations were held by pro-abortion rights advocates all over the country. Locally, the demonstrators marched up Grant Street voicing their opposition to any ruling that would restrict a woman’s right to choose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suharto
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
CBS Chicago

Abortion Rights Rally At Daley Plaza Part Of Nationwide Protest

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few thousand abortion rights demonstrators gathered for a rally at Daley Plaza on Saturday, demanding the continued right of women to have access to safe, legal abortion. The rally began shortly before noon, and the group began marching south down Clark Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. The group headed back north on Dearborn Street and returned to Daley Plaza. The Chicago Teachers Union helped to organize the event with other women’s rights groups like Planned Parenthood. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was also in attendance. “We hope that we will be the last generation to have to march and advocate for...
CHICAGO, IL
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't invite me on vacation

I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida COVID Death Toll Approaches That of Vietnam War, Governor DeSantis is More Concerned Over Texas Border Crisis

On October 3rd, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox TV to talk about the seriousness of the border crisis and the surging numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the USA illegally. As he shared his views on Twitter, commentators were quick to point out that at this point his concerns seem irrelevant given that his state itself doesn't have any international borders.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy