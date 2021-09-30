Check this out for yourself
Lately I’ve been noticing some letters to the editor that I consider especially thoughtful and factual. Of these, the one that sticks with me the most is the one from the woman in Keokuk who wrote about how mal-intentioned and totally uninformed the new Texas abortion law is. Speaking in part from her own experience, and from her own factual knowledge about pregnancies, I could tell right away that she’s someone who knows what she’s talking about.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
