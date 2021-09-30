CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: 3 Keys to victory against Cincinnati in Week 5

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team takes on Cincinnati in Week 5, and here are three keys to victory against the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. In what could prove to be the biggest game of the season, the Notre Dame football team will play host to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Bearcats and Irish have not lost a game this season, so something has to give this weekend in this top-10 matchup.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oregon Football: Bowl projections for Ducks after Stanford loss

Playoff hopes took a hit in Week 5 as Oregon football lost a tough battle to Stanford on the road in a game that looked to be in hand in the final few minutes. The Ducks were up a touchdown with the ball before a disastrous drive led to Stanford getting the ball back and they drove the field for the game-tying touchdown. Oregon was unable to muster a touchdown in the overtime period after Stanford scored first, leading to its first loss of the season and a drop to No. 8 in the AP Top 25.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Miami football power rankings vary greatly after week five

The power rankings for the Miami football team continue to vary greatly after their 30-28 loss to Virginia last Thursday. Miami is ranked as high as 28th by the ESPN Football Power Index to 71st by CBS Sports. Some outlets rank Miami as the worst team in the SEC. Heading into their bye week, Miami has a lot of work to do.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Jaguars: 3 potential replacements for HC Urban Meyer in 2022

By now, you might have heard that former NFL executive Michael Lombardi reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have held closed-door meetings about head coach Urban Meyer’s questionable behavior at a bar after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Meyer says he already apologized to the team, and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Breaking down commitment of 4-star Gregg Glenn

Michigan basketball added another four-star recruit to its 2022 class in Gregg Glenn on Tuesday and here’s what the Wolverines are getting. While Michigan basketball is still aiming for some elite recruits in the 2022 class, the Wolverines added a consensus four-star prospect with the commitment of Gregg Glenn. Glenn...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Detroit Lions add offensive lineman off Texans practice squad

Hit by injuries along the offensive line, the Detroit Lions have signed someone off the Texans practice squad. The Detroit Lions have been without left tackle Taylor Decker through the first four games of the season, as he’s on IR with a finger injury. In Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, center Frank Ragnow suffered a turf toe injury that will sideline him for at least Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens Game Monday: Ravens vs. Colts odds and prediction for Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens will be riding a three-game win streak as they return home to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 5. It will be the Ravens’ third primetime game in five weeks and the first of four consecutive home games the team will play. They won’t return to the road for over another month when they play the Miami Dolphins on November 11th.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#American Football#The Cincinnati Bearcats#Irish
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Previewing 2022 Triple-A Roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate roster might start the season more exciting than the major league roster, but who could you expect to see at Indianapolis?. This season the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate’s roster, the Indianapolis Indians, wasn’t all that exciting. Miguel Yajure and Travis Swaggerty were exciting to watch to start the season but missed a good chunk of the year. The latter lost the entire season due to a dislocated shoulder. Many of the players were more of organizational depth than actual prospects.
MLB
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns with tumbling stock heading into Week 5

Even after their third win of the season, the Cleveland Browns walked out of Minnesota with some of their players stock taking a dive. It’s been a nice change of pace that we could look back at a Cleveland Browns game and grumble about how things went down — and yet still be talking about how they snuck out with a win.
NFL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Nathan Smith Has A Fantastic Start to his Season

Last Friday, our site released an article stating when the Winnipeg Jets NCAA prospects would be starting their seasons and what to watch out for. One player we profiled was Nathan Smith who attends the Minnesota State University (Mankato). The Winnipeg Jets‘ third-round pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons promoting Dustin Colquitt to the active roster

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly moving Dustin Colquitt to the active roster to replace their injured punter. Atlanta was forced to use their kicker Younghoe Koo as an emergency punter on Sunday with middling results. Bringing Colquitt up gives Atlanta a punter with experience and is an upgrade over the...
NFL
FanSided

Bumps, bruises, but LA Rams look good for Week 5 TNF

We know that whenever the LA Rams faced the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, the Rams were certainly worse for the wear. In their first meeting of the 2020 NFL season, the team emerged after the game with injuries to defensive back Taylor Rapp, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offensive guard David Edwards, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, and placekicker Kai Forbath.
NFL
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Things to Accomplish in Final Two Preseason Games

The quick six-game preseason slate is almost over for the Nashville Predators as they have two games left against the Carolina Hurricanes, starting tonight in Raleigh. Through four preseason games the Predators have shown a lot of positive signs, including two dominating wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning by a combined score of 12-3.
NHL
FanSided

Josh Gordon will make KC Chiefs debut vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t wait long to unveil their newest offensive weapon. On Sunday night in primetime against the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his debut for the team after sitting out just one week on the practice squad. Gordon was recently signed by the Chiefs...
NFL
FanSided

Brewers: Revisiting the Regular Season Games Against The Braves

For a fourth straight year, the Milwaukee Brewers will return to the MLB Playoffs. The same goes for the Atlanta Braves. After winning the NL Central for the second time in four years, the Milwaukee Brewers avoid a possible heartbreaking Wild Card game and will face off against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. Milwaukee will be the two seed, with Atlanta being number three.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
347K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy