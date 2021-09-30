Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Kazmir, Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks (50-108, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (104-54, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Giants: Scott Kazmir (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The Giants are 51-26 on their home turf.www.giants365.com
Comments / 0