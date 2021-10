Young rodeo contestants and their fans from across Nebraska will be coming to the Boone County Fairgrounds this weekend for the first annual Boone County Junior High Rodeo. The rodeo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, starting at 9 a.m. both days, with rough stock in the outdoor arena and other events in the indoor Niewohner Arena. It will be the first event of this kind hosted in Boone County.

BOONE COUNTY, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO