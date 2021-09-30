CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empathy raises $30M for a personal assistant that helps with the practical and emotional process of bereavement

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpathy, a startup that emerged from stealth earlier this year with a digital assistant aimed at helping bereaving families navigate those choppy waters resulting from the death of someone close to them — with a diverse range of services, from providing links to counselling to helping plan estate paperwork and taxes — is capitalizing on that opportunity. It has now raised $30 million in funding on the back of some very strong interest in its services.

techcrunch.com

