Jury Convicts Leader Of Neo-Nazi Campaign To Threaten Jewish Activists, Journalists

By GENE JOHNSON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — A federal jury in Seattle on Wednesday convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Wednesday following a two-day trial before convicting 25-year-old Kaleb Cole of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity. He could face a decade in prison when Judge John C. Coughenour sentences him in January.

