CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW 'Dynamite': Sammy Guevara becomes TNT Champion

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSOl8_0cChd6YW00

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Sammy Guevara became the new TNT Champion after facing Miro in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

The show took place in Rochester, New York, on Wednesday, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee. AEW paid homage to Lee once again, who died at the age of 41 in December from a non-COVID related lung issue.

Guevara faced a tall task in defeating Miro, who was undefeated in singles competition.

Miro used his superior strength to dominate the match at first, but Guevara wouldn't stay down. Guevara, at one point, impressively leaped over the top rope to take Miro down outside the ring.

The Redeemer later removed the turnbuckle pads from the ring posts to inflict more damage. Guevara's friend Fuego del Sol arrived onto the scene to stop his rival Miro, who knocked him out.

Guevara was able to send Miro into the exposed turnbuckle and then performed the GTH. The Spanish God headed to the top rope and unleashed a 630 Senton to pin Miro and become the new TNT Champion.

Also on Dynamite, Adam Cole was in action against Jungle Boy in the night's opening bout. Cole, along with his Elite partners The Young Bucks, had defeated Jungle Boy, his Jurassic Express partner Luchasaurus and Christian Cage at Grand Slam.

Jungle Boy was able to hold his own against Cole at first who went outside the ring to compose himself after an exchange of hard kicks.

Cole later came back with a Panama Sunrise, but Jungle Boy kicked out at two during the pinning attempt. Cole missed The Last Shot but landed it after he was able to strike Jungle Boy below the belt while the referee was distracted.

Cole won the match from the second Last Shot and was joined by his group The Elite including Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers.

Omega commented on his dream match against Bryan Danielson last week, which ended in a draw. Omega said Danielson couldn't get the job done and that their would not be a rematch.

The American Dragon arrived onto the scene and said Omega didn't have the balls to face him again and referred to the champ as Kenny 'No Balls' Omega. The crowd then started chanting the new nickname.

Danielson challenged any member of The Elite to face him on Rampage Friday and brought out Cage, Luchasaurus, Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt to chase The Elite out of the ring.

The Dark Order, Lee's former group that he led before his passing, was in action alongside Orange Cassidy against The Hardy Front Office in a massive 16-Man Tag Team match.

The Dark Order, who have not been on the same page lately, started to fall apart once members Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds started arguing.

Lee's son Brodie Lee, Jr., his wife Amanda Huber and Dark Order member Anna Jay along with her partner Tay Conti, then came down to the ring to fix the infighting. Brodie Lee, Jr. threw a stack of papers at Evil Uno in a callback to his dad and the group finally came together.

Dark Order member John Silver delivered a flurry of offense with Evil Uo and Stu Grayson winning the match with Fatality. Lee's family and The Dark Order then celebrated together inside the ring.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson defeating Dante Martin and Matt Sydal; Rhodes' manager Arn Anderson giving Rhodes a hard time about losing to Malakai Black and how he isn't tough enough to defeat Black; Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin defeating Bear Country and Anthony Greene; Jay and Conti defeating Penelope Ford and The Bunny; and MJF having a war of words with Allin that brought up personal family issues and professional wrestler Lio Rush joining AEW.

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former NXT Star Coming To AEW For Title Shot

He’s up first. There is all kinds of talent on the AEW roster and the company has a tendency to bring in a lot more talent in a hurry. That can make for some interesting changes to the roster as you never know who you might see pop up at any given time. Some of them are more prominent than others, and now we are going to be seeing another familiar face pop in for a bit.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title Win Revealed

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite took place from Rochester, New York and Miro defended the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara in the main event. When it was all said and done it was Sammy who picked up the victory to win the title for the first time in his career.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/29 – WKH – Rhodes to the Top initial reaction including Brandi & Cody, NXT ratings drop back down, AEW Dynamite review including MJF-Darby, Guevara unseats Miro, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with initial thoughts on “Rhodes to the Top” including when Brandi Rhodes came across as sympathetic and likable and how that all went off course late in the show, plus how Cody came across, and what else stood out. Then a quick look at the drop in NXT 2.0 ratings followed by a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Sammy Guevara unseating Miro for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, MJF sets up a feud with Darby Allin, and more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Fish Comments On AEW TNT Title Match Against Sammy Guevara

Former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish joined Busted Open Radio Thursday to talk about his upcoming TNT Championship match with Sammy Guevara. Fish got the match after tweeting at Guevara following his title win over Miro last night on AEW Dynamite. He explained his mindset to hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arn Anderson
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Marko Stunt
Person
Stu Grayson
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Evil Uno
Person
Adam Cole
f4wonline.com

Bobby Fish to challenge for TNT title on next week's AEW Dynamite

A match between Bobby Fish and Sammy Guevara for the TNT title has been announced for next week’s Dynamite. After Guevara defeated Miro for the TNT title on tonight’s Dynamite, Fish tweeted that he wanted the first shot at the title. Following the first commercial break of Rhodes to the Top, Schiavone interviewed Guevara, who brought up the challenge and said that people not even working for the company were challenging him. He accepted the challenge for next week.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel: Sammy Guevara wins TNT Championship in main event, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, Danielson and Elite confrontation, Punk on commentary, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Joel Dehnel of PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with an onsite correspondent, callers, and emails. Discussion points include Sammy Guevara as TNT Championship, Guevara’s future as a babyface, Miro’s ceiling in AEW, Arn Anderson’s promo on Cody Rhodes, Cody as a heel, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, “Rhodes to the Top” reality show, pros and cons of going with Danielson vs. Omega at Full Gear, and more.
WWE
The Ringer

‘Extreme Rules’ Fallout, the Hurt Is Back in Business, and Sammy Guevara Takes the TNT Title

David and Kaz open the show with their final thoughts on the weird finish to Extreme Rules before diving into the return of the Hurt Business during Big E and Bobby Lashley’s WWE championship match (02:00). Then, they discuss Keith Lee’s debut as the “Bear Cat” (18:00) and discuss the upcoming WWE draft (37:30). Later, they discuss another exciting episode of Dynamite, including Lio Rush’s AEW debut as well as Sammy Guevara taking down Miro for the TNT title (1:00:00), before closing things with another edition of Sell or No Sell (1:14:00).
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Combat#Instagram A#Aew Dynamite#Gth#Spanish#The Young Bucks#Jurassic Express#Christian Cage At#The Last Shot#Aew World
dailyddt.com

AEW: Sammy Guevara was the right person to dethrone Miro

Sammy Guevara was the right person to dethrone Miro. Ever since Miro began his TNT Championship run back in May, the question was immediately raised of who would be the person to dethrone the self-proclaimed “Redeemer”. Miro ran through a slew of credible challengers during his run, including stars like...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Lana Confronts Sammy Guevara At Fan Event, Says He Cheated To Beat Miro

Both Lana and Sammy Guevara were guests at the Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey over the weekend, and they ran into each other at the event. Lana stayed in character and confronted Guevara over “cheating” in his TNT title match with Miro, during which Guevara became the new champion.
WWE
PWMania

CJ Perry Shares Video Of Sammy Guevara Interrupting Her At Fan Fest

As PWMania.com reported, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, shared a photo with new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Perry has since posted a video on her Instagram account noting that Guevara cheated to beat Miro and win the AEW TNT Title last week on Dynamite. In the video, she teased taking the title back and that her husband would never cheat to win a match.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Wrestling World

What will happen to Becky Lynch now?

The match for the women's title between Friday Night Smackdown champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair was staged this night. The two staged a very interesting match, however, which ended with a No Contest and disqualification due to the intervention of the returning Sasha Banks who attacked both contenders and gave an important signal for the belt.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Surgery

Get well soon. Wrestling is ultimately a physical sport that can include all kinds of injuries. Some of these are more serious than others, but there are some which can come back after being fixed up in the first place. Sometimes an injury might be fixed up but then something happens to start the problem all over again. That seems to be the case at the moment with a Monday Night Raw star.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Raw Star Being Written Off TV

On Sunday night the Extreme Rules pay-per-view aired live, and the show featured some interesting moments to say the least. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair successfully defended her title against Alexa Bliss, and after the match Flair destroyed Alexa’s doll Lilly. As Alexa Bliss collected the ripped up pieces of Lilly she screamed and cried as she made her way to the backstage area.
WWE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
189K+
Followers
41K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy