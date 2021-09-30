AEW 'Dynamite': Sammy Guevara becomes TNT Champion

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Sammy Guevara became the new TNT Champion after facing Miro in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

The show took place in Rochester, New York, on Wednesday, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee. AEW paid homage to Lee once again, who died at the age of 41 in December from a non-COVID related lung issue.

Guevara faced a tall task in defeating Miro, who was undefeated in singles competition.

Miro used his superior strength to dominate the match at first, but Guevara wouldn't stay down. Guevara, at one point, impressively leaped over the top rope to take Miro down outside the ring.

The Redeemer later removed the turnbuckle pads from the ring posts to inflict more damage. Guevara's friend Fuego del Sol arrived onto the scene to stop his rival Miro, who knocked him out.

Guevara was able to send Miro into the exposed turnbuckle and then performed the GTH. The Spanish God headed to the top rope and unleashed a 630 Senton to pin Miro and become the new TNT Champion.

Also on Dynamite, Adam Cole was in action against Jungle Boy in the night's opening bout. Cole, along with his Elite partners The Young Bucks, had defeated Jungle Boy, his Jurassic Express partner Luchasaurus and Christian Cage at Grand Slam.

Jungle Boy was able to hold his own against Cole at first who went outside the ring to compose himself after an exchange of hard kicks.

Cole later came back with a Panama Sunrise, but Jungle Boy kicked out at two during the pinning attempt. Cole missed The Last Shot but landed it after he was able to strike Jungle Boy below the belt while the referee was distracted.

Cole won the match from the second Last Shot and was joined by his group The Elite including Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers.

Omega commented on his dream match against Bryan Danielson last week, which ended in a draw. Omega said Danielson couldn't get the job done and that their would not be a rematch.

The American Dragon arrived onto the scene and said Omega didn't have the balls to face him again and referred to the champ as Kenny 'No Balls' Omega. The crowd then started chanting the new nickname.

Danielson challenged any member of The Elite to face him on Rampage Friday and brought out Cage, Luchasaurus, Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt to chase The Elite out of the ring.

The Dark Order, Lee's former group that he led before his passing, was in action alongside Orange Cassidy against The Hardy Front Office in a massive 16-Man Tag Team match.

The Dark Order, who have not been on the same page lately, started to fall apart once members Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds started arguing.

Lee's son Brodie Lee, Jr., his wife Amanda Huber and Dark Order member Anna Jay along with her partner Tay Conti, then came down to the ring to fix the infighting. Brodie Lee, Jr. threw a stack of papers at Evil Uno in a callback to his dad and the group finally came together.

Dark Order member John Silver delivered a flurry of offense with Evil Uo and Stu Grayson winning the match with Fatality. Lee's family and The Dark Order then celebrated together inside the ring.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson defeating Dante Martin and Matt Sydal; Rhodes' manager Arn Anderson giving Rhodes a hard time about losing to Malakai Black and how he isn't tough enough to defeat Black; Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin defeating Bear Country and Anthony Greene; Jay and Conti defeating Penelope Ford and The Bunny; and MJF having a war of words with Allin that brought up personal family issues and professional wrestler Lio Rush joining AEW.