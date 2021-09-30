CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega, AL

Analysis: Finish by finish, Martin Truex Jr. emerging as alternative title favorite

By David Smith
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinishes are top of mind for Martin Truex Jr., practically his sole focus four races into the 2021 playoffs. But Talladega Superspeedway looms. He hasn’t finished better than 20th at Talladega since May 2016. Furthermore, up until last fall’s playoff race, he went nine consecutive Talladega stages without scoring a single point. As a result, the 2.66-mile track fosters little confidence in the heart of the 41-year-old driver.

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

‘Start Your Engines!’: Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr.’s Girlfriend, Brings Her Battle with Ovarian Cancer to Center Stage at NASCAR With Inspiring Message

Sherry Pollex, an inspiring two-time ovarian cancer survivor, gave the opening command to “Start your engines!” at a NASCAR race over the weekend in Bristol, Tenn. Pollex’s partner, NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. started the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to promote ovarian cancer awareness and research. Pollex founded SherryStrong.org, which provides additional resources and support to ovarian cancer patients.
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Cup playoffs: William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. starting from rear at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear in tonight’s Round of 12 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Both were penalized after Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Kevin Harvick's Fall From Grace Has Not Been Pretty

Chase Elliott likely contributed to Kevin Harvick ’s 29th consecutive loss this year, and that makes a clash between the two at Bristol a semi-big deal. Accusations and threats and finger pointing are routine at Bristol … and generally quickly forgotten. The bottom line is that when Elliott and Harvick...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Former NASCAR Driver Killed In Shooting On Saturday

A former NASCAR driver was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday. According to reports out of Georgia, former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed in a double-shooting on Saturday. Townley, 31, was reportedly one of two people shot on Saturday. He and a 30-year-old female were...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
Bleacher Report

Michael Jordan Congratulates Bubba Wallace on 1st NASCAR Cup Series Win

Bubba Wallace earned the victory in Monday's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway and a shout-out from a certain co-owner of his 23XI Racing team in the process. "I'm so happy for Bubba and our entire 23XI Racing team," Michael Jordan said. "This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us. From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent to win and Denny and I could not be more proud of him. Let's go!"
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Race Cars#Superspeedway#Charlotte Roval
NBC Sports

Playoffs come to an end for four drivers at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell each were eliminated from the Cup playoffs Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Each had their struggles throughout the race and couldn’t overcome it in the final laps. Reddick had to pit a second time for a loose...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Talladega winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers coming out of Monday’s rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway…. Bubba Wallace – The biggest move Wallace made in claiming his first career Cup win Monday was the one he didn’t make. On Lap 116, Wallace stayed low down the backstretch to keep Brad Keselowski behind him, choosing not to block Joey Logano on the second line. Moments later, Ryan Preece was pushed into Logano’s rear bumper and then the wall to trigger the caution. The threatening rain finally fell and ultimately ended the race in Wallace’s favor.
TALLADEGA, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
Racing News

Talladega Starting Lineup: October 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Talladega Superspeedway. Next up, NASCAR returns to Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway is set for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It’s race number two of three in the Round of 12. View the Talladega starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega...
TALLADEGA, AL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Palou finishes 4th to win his 1st IndyCar title

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolls along the Long Beach waterfront.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy