Analysis: Finish by finish, Martin Truex Jr. emerging as alternative title favorite

A look at the winners and losers coming out of Monday’s rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway…. Bubba Wallace – The biggest move Wallace made in claiming his first career Cup win Monday was the one he didn’t make. On Lap 116, Wallace stayed low down the backstretch to keep Brad Keselowski behind him, choosing not to block Joey Logano on the second line. Moments later, Ryan Preece was pushed into Logano’s rear bumper and then the wall to trigger the caution. The threatening rain finally fell and ultimately ended the race in Wallace’s favor.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO