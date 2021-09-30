CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

CONTRIBUTE

passionpassport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst of all: thank you for your interest in our publication! We write for an international audience of travelers, digital nomads, and people who are interested in the beauty of our planet—100k+ of whom have signed up for our newsletter and receive our updates every week. What We’re Looking For.

passionpassport.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Living Tourism Pioneers Recognized for Their Contribution to the Industry

Seychelles launched its activities for the 2021 Tourism Festival on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27th by recognizing 10 pioneers for their contribution to the local tourism industry at a short ceremony held at the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) at La Misère. Minister for Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde...
WORLD
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writing#Travel Destinations#Informative#Destination
newjerseyhills.com

Randolph writer contributes story on feline friend

RANDOLPH TWP. - Felines have discriminating palates and Robert Grayson of Randolph has written a story about one of them that appears in the new book titled "Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Clever, Curious, Caring Cat." The book was released in September. Grayson's story, called "Super Taster," chronicles in...
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, OH
passionpassport.com

SUBMIT A STORY

Take a look at our themes for the upcoming months to guide your article ideation. Send your article via our submissions form below. Remember to include all of the information about what the overall story you want to tell is, what unique perspective you will be bringing to your piece, and show us how you are going to cover the three points we discussed above.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Secret LA

This Futuristic Japanese Grocery Store In Torrance Has Opened An Outdoor Patio

Take your palate on a trip to Japan at this huge emporium. The gleaming Mitsuwa Marketplace in Del Amo Fashion Center has become South Bay’s go-to hub for Japanese food. Since opening last February, the stalls have faced a couple of hurdles—like a pandemic and a ban on indoor dining. Despite it all, it’s managed to come out the other side with all the delicious market vendors open and a brand new outdoor patio to enjoy.
TORRANCE, CA
passionpassport.com

In Uganda, Apoka Safari Lodge Provides A Sustainable Guest Experience

A stay in an African safari lodge provides the ambience of being close to wildlife and immersed in the natural world, but the Apoka Safari Lodge in particular goes above and beyond to give guests a much more in-depth and sustainable experience. Located within Uganda’s Kidepo Valley National Park, the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
GOBankingRates

The 8 Best Side Hustles for Gen Z

Making money on the side is popular for the youngest generation entering the workforce. Nearly 46% of Gen Zers, ages 18 to 23, have a side hustle, according to a 2020 LendingTree survey. And for Gen...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s 25 Most Popular Cocktails

Alcoholic beverages — originally in the form of beer — have been around since approximately 7000 B.C. Cocktails have a more recent history.  The origin of the term is a bit murky. It was first used as early as 1750, not to describe a mixed drink but as an adjective for horses whose tails had […]
DRINKS
Thrive Global

Lina Ashar on Giving and Contributing

A growing body of evidence shows that human beings have evolved to be compassionate and collaborate in our quest to survive and thrive which is contrary to popular belief that humans are hard-wired to be selfish and to compete as though everything was about survival of the fittest. Science tells...
ADVOCACY
Thegardenisland.com

Big Befurt contribution helps Kawaikini

PUHI — A blessing this summer was a big step toward students at the Kawaikini New Century Public Charter School being able to enjoy a new pavilion for their midday meal and outdoor-classroom activities, said Leilani Spencer, executive director of Supporting the Language of Kaua‘i, Inc. The blessing was held...
CHARITIES
trinityjournal.com

Friends of the Library contribute

This year the Trinity County Friends of the Library purchased new patron computers and an operating system for them. Each year they also purchase books, magazines, DVDs, newspaper subscriptions, Library Guild subscription, and continue the microfiche of current and historical Trinity Journals. This year a summer reading program was held in both Weaverville and Hayfork. The Friends received a grant from the Trinity Trust to assist with the summer reading programs.
WEAVERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy