MANAGING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY; A Business Leader’s Toolbox. Since the beginning of time – and even before the clock was invented – every workforce in every civilization and empire was exactly the same: 10% of the people were doing 90% of the work and 90% of the people were doing the remaining 10%. Then things changed dramatically. Credit, or curse, the computer, timeshare, telephone, texting and finally COVID-19 changed the world. Suddenly the 90% of the people in the office who were clock-watching had to actually perform. You could not just show up and fritter the day away. This is particularly true now when employees HAVE to finish their assigned functions even if they are at home.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO