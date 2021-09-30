CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell: Futures, European Stocks Jump On U.S. Deal To Avoid Shutdown

Cover picture for the articleMining stocks in Europe and Asia-Pacific lead on recovery hopes. US contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 and stocks in Europe rallied on Thursday following positive political news out of the US yesterday. A deal to avert a US government shutdown in October had been hammered out; as well, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his assertion that price pressures are temporary, even if the current spike in inflation is "frustrating."

