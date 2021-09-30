Opening Bell: Futures, European Stocks Jump On U.S. Deal To Avoid Shutdown

Investing.com -- Global stocks rebound from their Monday sell-off and Wall Street is expected to claw back up to one-third of its losses at the opening. Oil prices hit fresh seven-year highs and Europe's gas prices continue to go parabolic. Another Chinese real estate developer defaults and more is on the way. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is back online, so there should be no trouble sharing coverage of whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony in the Senate later. Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) raises its guidance and the ISM non-manufacturing survey is due. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 5th October.

