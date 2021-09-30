CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

Eureka Springs police arrest Springdale man for vandalizing veterans memorial

Lovely County Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Springdale man was arrested Friday after reportedly confessing to vandalizing the World War veterans memorial statue in Eureka Springs’ Basin Spring Park. Eureka Springs police chief Brian Young reported that Dustin Doke was arrested Sept. 24 after video surveillance footage proved he hit the face of the statue, resulting in damage to the nose, forehead and top part of the hat. Young said Doke admitted to the vandalism after he was brought in for questioning. The vandalism occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Young said.

www.lovelycitizen.com

