Last year, Formula 1 made a surprising return to Istanbul Park for the Turkish Grand Prix for the first time since 2011. When teams actually got onto the track on race weekend, they found that a disastrous resurfacing earlier in the year had left the track completely incompatible with Pirelli's harder tires. An unpredictable lack of grip was made worse by light rains that could never quite seem to dry, and the result was a race where Lewis Hamilton won by figuring out that intermediates with their tread burnt off in-race were the best tire option available. After a year of aging and some surface treatment, F1 is confident the problem is fixed. Probably.

