Central Synagogue-Beth Emeth in Rockville Centre hosts harvest festival, plant-based cooking demonstration
It was a day to celebrate the harvest and vegan lifestyles on Sunday at Central Synagogue-Beth Emeth. The synagogue recently received a grant from Shamayin, a Jewish animal advocacy organization, to sponsor plant-based food events throughout the next year. Through the endeavor, attendees will explore why adding more plant-based foods to one’s diet supports the Jewish focus on social justice and repairing the world.www.liherald.com
Comments / 0