CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville Centre, NY

Central Synagogue-Beth Emeth in Rockville Centre hosts harvest festival, plant-based cooking demonstration

By Mike Smollins
Herald Community Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a day to celebrate the harvest and vegan lifestyles on Sunday at Central Synagogue-Beth Emeth. The synagogue recently received a grant from Shamayin, a Jewish animal advocacy organization, to sponsor plant-based food events throughout the next year. Through the endeavor, attendees will explore why adding more plant-based foods to one’s diet supports the Jewish focus on social justice and repairing the world.

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing

Senators piled criticism onto Facebook Tuesday as a company whistleblower accused the company of making choices that put profits over people. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in person before a full Senate Commerce subcommittee panel, urging Congress to hold the tech giant accountable for what she said was the harm it inflicted on children and its refusal to properly police its content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville Centre, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Harvest Festival#Plant Based Foods#Food Drink#Central Synagogue#Jewish#Sukkot
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy