Fire crews work to extinguish East St. Louis house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for setting fire to a Kansas City church last year. Federal prosecutors for Missouri say in a news release that 39-year-old Christopher Durant, of Kansas City, was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to one count of arson. Prosecutors say Durant set fire to Beyond Thee Four Walls Ministries on Aug. 26, 2020, days after he had approached church staff asking for water and was turned away. Investigators say surveillance video showed Durant breaking church windows with chunks of asphalt, then placing burning objects inside the church through a mail slot and the broken windows.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO