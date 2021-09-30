CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Fire crews work to extinguish East St. Louis house fire

 5 days ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A East St. Louis home is on fire Thursday on Audobon Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the flames. FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene. It is unknown at this...

FOX2Now

Man shot in arm near Fountain Park Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the arm at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened on Raymond Avenue at North Kingshighway. The man was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived at the scene. FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

73-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Sunset Hills

ST. LOUIS – A man crossing a street not on a crosswalk in Sunset Hills Monday night was fatally hit by a vehicle. Gregory Bullard, 73, was walking across US-67 at Fox Meadows Drive near Sunset Country Club at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Explorer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Springfield bomb squad sent to Dallas County house fire to investigate explosive device

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- The home of alleged kidnapper James Phelps burned to the ground late Monday night, and a bomb squad from Springfield was sent to investigate. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed with OzarksFirst around 10 p.m., the home caught fire Monday. Fire crews from multiple stations were working to put out hotspots. At one point, a Dallas County deputy found something that resembled a tripwire; that's when the Springfield bomb squad was sent to investigate.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Accidents
FOX2Now

UPDATE: 77-year-old missing; Endangered Silver Advisory issued

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Town & Country Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 77-year-old man who went missing Monday morning. According to police, Charles Donald Beard was last seen just before 11 a.m. at the Walgreens in the 14900 block of Clayton Road in Chesterfield. Beard suffers...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Man sentenced to prison for setting Kansas City church fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for setting fire to a Kansas City church last year. Federal prosecutors for Missouri say in a news release that 39-year-old Christopher Durant, of Kansas City, was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to one count of arson. Prosecutors say Durant set fire to Beyond Thee Four Walls Ministries on Aug. 26, 2020, days after he had approached church staff asking for water and was turned away. Investigators say surveillance video showed Durant breaking church windows with chunks of asphalt, then placing burning objects inside the church through a mail slot and the broken windows.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Pair charged after Illinois man found dead inside gas tanker

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. – Over the summer, the body of a Nashville, Illinois man was discovered inside a gas tanker about 40 miles northeast of Champaign. On Tuesday, authorities announced charges against two men in connection with the investigation. Thirty-three-year-old Billy Roof III and 37-year-old Ryan Murrow were each charged...
ILLINOIS STATE
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

