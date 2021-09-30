CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen Pompeo had fight with Denzel Washington

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo refused to speak to Denzel Washington after they had a row on the set of 'Grey’s Anatomy' when the Hollywood legend was brought in to direct an episode of the medical drama.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Major Grey's Anatomy Rumor Says Jerrika Hinton's Exit May Have Had To Do With Ellen Pompeo

Another day, another Grey’s Anatomy rumor. Thanks to the new tell-all book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, tea is getting spilled every which way regarding the long-running ABC medical drama. Following reports about Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl, fans can now chew on what is supposedly the "real" reason why Jerrika Hinton departed from Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Stephanie Edwards after just five years. And would it surprise anyone to know it allegedly had something to do with Ellen Pompeo?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Drama#Hollywood#Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
urbanbellemag.com

As the Backlash Rolls in, Candiace Dillard Feels Betrayed by Costars + Chris Bassett Claps Back

Candiace Dillard is receiving backlash for her comments about Mia Thornton’s mother. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her actions on the show. Last year, fans couldn’t stop talking about her violent fallout with Monique Samuels. Now that Monique is off the show, Candiace, unfortunately, has been having issues with newbie Mia Thornton. It all started after Mia had some questions for Miss Dorothy during the “Drive Back” music video shoot. She asked if Chris Bassett is getting paid to manage Candiace’s music career.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy