Sir Paul McCartney's grandchilden don't want to hear him play guitar

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Paul McCartney's grandchilden don't want to hear him play guitar. Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren complain when he plays guitar at home because they'd rather watch TV or play video games.

Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney moves fans with very rare family photo

Sir Paul McCartney marked a poignant family milestone this week and chose to share a rare photo from his childhood with fans in honour of the occasion. The Beatles icon, 79, posted a black-and-white snapshot showing him as a little boy on the beach with his mother. WATCH: Paul McCartney...
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Noel Gallagher performed with Sir Paul McCartney at birthday bash

Noel Gallagher performed a duet with Sir Paul McCartney at his daughter Stella’s 50th birthday bash. The 54-year-old singer and the 79-year-old icon performed a couple of songs together at the star-studded birthday party, which was held at the Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire, South-East England. Noel shared: “I ended...
MUSIC
conwaydailysun.com

Sir Paul McCartney behind mysterious classified adverts

Sir Paul McCartney is behind a series of mysterious classified adverts. The Beatles star posted a number of adverts where "Grandude was searching for Nandude" in local papers including the Manchester Evening News, the Liverpool Echo and the Daily Record, to promote his brand new children's book. His new children’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
985theriver.com

Paul McCartney discusses new children’s book, ‘Grandude’s Green Submarine,’ and why he loves being a grandpa

With Grandude’s Green Submarine, the sequel to Paul McCartney‘s bestselling 2019 illustrated children’s book Hey Grandude!, set to be published soon, the former Beatles legend has taken part in a fan Q&A about the project that’s been posted on his official website. As previously reported, the new book tells the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Want to Play Les Paul’s Electric Guitar? It’ll Cost You

The “Number One” guitar—the earliest model of the iconic Gibson Les Paul electric guitar —will go up for auction on October 13 at Christie’s in New York City. Paul was a Grammy Award-winning musician and a pioneering inventor responsible for several milestone developments of the modern music industry including multitrack recording and solid-body electric guitar. Most notable of these contributions is “Number One” which set the standard of electric guitar construction and spurred a rapid evolution from acoustic music. The artist’s dexterity was recognized when he made history as the only person to have been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
GENERAL MOTORS
Telegraph

Paul McCartney's Grandude's Green Submarine puts the Duchess of Sussex's picture book in the shade

If only the NHS weren’t so over-stretched, it would offer a bespoke counseling service for celebrities suffering from the dangerous delusion that they can magic themselves into children’s authors. We have all lost count of those afflicted. Geri Halliwell, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Lampard, Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Cowell, Russell Brand … Madonna alone has published a dozen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney gave Dave Grohl’s daughter her first (and only) piano lesson

Hard rocking raconteur Dave Grohl has revealed that Paul McCartney once showed his daughter how to play the piano, and that the two of them then proceeded to write a song together. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in the UK, the friendly Foo Fighter recalled the time that McCartney...
MUSIC
lincolnnewsnow.com

Sir Mick Jagger didn't want parents to see him play

Sir Mick Jagger didn't want his parents to see the Rolling Stones' early concerts because of his "overly sexual" dance moves. The 78-year-old singer admitted he would have felt self-conscious if his relatives had been in the audience for the group's gigs in the early 1960s because he knew they'd be watching his raunchy antics.
MUSIC
washingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool gets a green submarine as a present from Sir Paul McCartney.

Liverpool gets a green submarine as a present from Sir Paul McCartney. Families migrated to Liverpool in large numbers. As the star’s “present” to Liverpool arrived, one was able to obtain a copy of Sir Paul McCartney’s new book. The Beatles icon sent a big green submarine to his beloved...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Springsteen Is ‘Playing a Character,’ According to Former Bandmate

Steven Van Zandt, former guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, said leaving that band was “the big mistake of my life.”. At the time, it didn’t feel like a mistake. It felt necessary because Van Zandt and Springsteen had a huge falling out while the band recorded the 1984 album “Born in the USA.” But Van Zandt’s had a lot of time to reflect since then, and he recently took the time to unpack that moment in his new memoir “Unrequited Infatuations.”
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Critics react to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s reunion album, ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Bennett’s ‘final gift to the world’

Dance pop star Lady Gaga and legendary crooner Tony Bennett seemed like an odd combo when they teamed up for their 2014 collaboration album “Cheek to Cheek.” But it proved a successful match-up, topping the Billboard 200, certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and winning them a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album. Now comes their followup “Love for Sale,” a collection of Cole Porter covers that is likely to be their last collaboration, and likely the last album that Bennett ever records since the beloved 95-year-old has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. What do critics think...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Kurt Cobain's final Guitar World interview: “We play so hard that we can’t tune our guitars fast enough. People can relate to that”

Below is Guitar World's final interview with Kurt Cobain, conducted the week Nevermind was released in the fall of 1991. The original headline in GW's February 1992 issue was "Cool Hand Puke: Kurt Cobain tries to explain why Nirvana – third-hand guitars and all – is suddenly the hottest band in the country."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen’s Handwritten ‘Thunder Road,’ ‘For You’ Lyrics Headed to Auction

Handwritten lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s Seventies classics “Thunder Road,” “For You,” and “Night,” along with the Hohner Marine Band “F” harmonica used on the original recording of Thunder Road,” are headed to the auction block via Bonhams. The sale will take place October 28th. The “Thunder Road” manuscript is written in pen across four ruled notebook pages. The final page has two different drafts of the opening verse. And the opening line clearly states that Mary’s dress “waves,” which should once again resolve the “waves/sways” debate that erupted on the Internet earlier this year. It is estimated to sell for somewhere...
MUSIC

