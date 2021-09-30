Sir Paul McCartney's grandchilden don't want to hear him play guitar

Handwritten lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s Seventies classics “Thunder Road,” “For You,” and “Night,” along with the Hohner Marine Band “F” harmonica used on the original recording of Thunder Road,” are headed to the auction block via Bonhams. The sale will take place October 28th.
The “Thunder Road” manuscript is written in pen across four ruled notebook pages. The final page has two different drafts of the opening verse. And the opening line clearly states that Mary’s dress “waves,” which should once again resolve the “waves/sways” debate that erupted on the Internet earlier this year. It is estimated to sell for somewhere...
Comments / 0