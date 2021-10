I recently had a conversation about my life coach certification training. I was asked how much it cost to become certified. I didn’t have a problem sharing this information, but the other person was shocked at the number. They immediately almost scolded me saying that it was too much. The encounter was very strange to me because I do not see the certification training as an expense. I see it as an investment. I chose the certification program that I did for the value that I saw in it. I have invested much more in previous education, in the stock market, and in real estate. Most people are fine with investing large amounts of money into buying a home or even a car, yet will balk at spending money investing in themselves. So, I want to talk about the value of investing in yourself.

