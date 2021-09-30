LBA Ware welcomes mortgage compliance expert Lyndal McLaughlin to CompenSafe implementation team

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MACON, Ga., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentivecompensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that mortgage industry expert Lyndal McLaughlin has joined its team as a software implementation consultant. In this role, McLaughlin will train and assist lenders as they implement LBA Ware’s incentive compensation management (ICM) platform CompenSafe™ to its full capabilities, giving them unrivaled control over their variable compensation plans and processes.

