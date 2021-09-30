CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Micron Technology Q4 Earnings

 5 days ago
Micron Technology(NASDAQ:MU) stock fell by 2.0% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Micron Technology beat their estimated earnings by 3.86%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,218,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Micron Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 2.33 1.71 0.95 0.71 0.99

EPS Actual 2.42 1.88 0.98 0.78 1.08

Price Change % -2.0% -5.73% 4.76% -2.14% -7.39%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Micron Technology management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.0 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.

This presents a -13.22% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Micron Technology, a bearish signal to many investors.

