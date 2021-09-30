Recap: Micron Technology Q4 Earnings
Micron Technology(NASDAQ:MU) stock fell by 2.0% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Micron Technology beat their estimated earnings by 3.86%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,218,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Micron Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:
Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.33 1.71 0.95 0.71 0.99
EPS Actual 2.42 1.88 0.98 0.78 1.08
Price Change % -2.0% -5.73% 4.76% -2.14% -7.39%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Micron Technology management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.0 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.
This presents a -13.22% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Micron Technology, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Comments / 0