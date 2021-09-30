CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This sign on the California I-5 has puzzled SF and LA drivers for years. Where did it come from?

On I-5 is a drab stretch of highway, mostly lined by farmland and occasionally broken up with signs condemning California's water use policy. But one innocuous sign near Bakersfield has long inspired curiosity, befuddlement and hundreds of online dispatches from travelers passing. The sign, just outside the oil derrick town of Lost Hills, reads “Tom McCleod slept here” in an austere sans-serif font. It raises the question asked again and again by drivers: Who is Tom McCleod?

Mercury News

Map: 1 of every 8 acres in California has burned in the last 10 years. Here’s where the biggest fires spread — and are burning now

If it seems like wildfires in California are getting larger, they are. Nine of the state’s 10 largest wildfires since 1932, when modern records began, have occurred in the past decade. And amazingly, the eight largest have all burned since 2017. Why?. “It’s a combination of everything — climate change,...
CBS LA

Winning $699M Powerball Ticket Sold In Central California’s Morro Bay

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A ticket with all six numbers in Monday evening’s $699.8 million Powerball lottery was sold at a grocery store in the San Luis Obispo County coastal city of Morro Bay. The numbers drawn Monday were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and the Powerball number was 15. “California, we have a winner!” the California Lottery tweeted. “Congratulations to our lucky player from Morro Bay who matched 6/6 numbers and won the $699.8 Million Powerball jackpot in the Monday, October 4 draw. Thank you to all our players who played.” Morro Bay is located about 100 miles north of Santa Barbara. The...
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Adel, Iowa

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But of those 2,755, only one of them lives in Iowa, and that person lives in Adel. So let's take a look at the sole member of the Adel Billionaires club.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
Gephardt Daily

Witnesses report seeing ‘relentless’ Brian Laundrie ‘screaming’ at Wyoming restaurant staff; Gabby Petito ‘crying hysterically’

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Witnesses allegedly saw a “relentless” Brian Laundrie “screaming” at wait staff in a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Gabrille Petito “crying hysterically.”. The same witnesses, Nina Celie Angelo of New Orleans and boyfriend Matthew England, also allegedly saw Petito...
eastidahonews.com

‘Mental health crisis.’ New documents show missing 22-year-old and boyfriend were in an argument in Utah

MOAB, Utah— New documents released by the Moab Police Department in Utah outline what happened before a 22-year-old New York woman went missing. Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, went on a cross-country road trip in their white van, which they retrofitted for camping. They visited national parks in various places in the West. Laundrie came back to Florida, where the couple lives, with the white van but not with Petito. Click here for previous coverage.
realtor.com

Nelly’s Run-Down Missouri Mansion Has Finally Sold

The rapper Nelly has finally unloaded his woebegone property in Wildwood, MO. It was last on the market for $599,000, but the final sale price of the abandoned abode was not disclosed. However, the transaction is listed as a short sale, which means that Nelly was selling for less than what is owed on the mortgage.
96krock.com

Woman is flashing drivers on Florida expressway

There has been some crazy things happening lately on Florida expressways. A man sitting on the back of a truck while cruising down the highway as well as a woman trying to haul a couch on top of her Mini Cooper, well now there is a woman flashing her breasts.
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
