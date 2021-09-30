CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Largest Comet Ever Is Approaching Our Sun. Here's How It Compares to Other Objects

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mega comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, which is in our solar system, is so big it was mistaken for a dwarf planet

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

The Upcoming Full Moon Could Be A Game-Changer For These 4 Signs

I’ve never met someone who doesn’t find the full moon beautiful. When you gaze up at its mysterious glow, it reminds you of how vast and magnificent the universe truly is. And if you’re a lover of astrology, you know a full moon is serious business. After all, this is the the most climactic phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, and it’s the moment where revelations arrive and changes take place. This is also when the truth comes out and launches you into new directions. Get ready, because the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, this lunar event could be a game-changer.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comets#Space And Time#Saturn#University Of Washington#The Dark Energy Survey
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Phys.org

Simulations suggest an Earth or Mars size planet may be lurking out beyond Neptune

A team of space scientists has published a paper in Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics suggesting that there may be an Earth- or Mars-sized planet orbiting beyond Neptune. They further suggest that simulations of the creation of the solar system show that such a planet may have been pushed from the outer regions of the solar system by the gas giants.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Accidentally Discovered Hidden Galaxies At the Edge of Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. By pure chance, astronomers have discovered two galaxies at the edge of space and time that have remained hidden behind a thick veil of dust until now. The obscured galaxies formed more than 13 billion years ago, only about 800 million years after the birth of the universe itself, and could help scientists find other ancient objects that are clouded by dust.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This 'Extraordinary Gamma-Ray Burst' Likely Came From Something Much Closer to Earth

For all our current proficiency at studying the cosmos, there are some basic things that are still extremely difficult to do. One of those things is gauge distances, especially for random, transient flashes of light. And now one of those transient flashes, interpreted as a possible burst of gamma radiation from 13.4 billion light-years across the Universe, has been unmasked. In two new papers, separate teams of astronomers have found that the flash – called GN-z11-flash – is from something much closer to home. Namely, it was sunlight reflecting off a bit of discarded rocket in Earth orbit. In one paper, a team...
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
62K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy