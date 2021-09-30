CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Park City Gr Q4 Earnings

Park City Gr(NASDAQ:PCYG) stock fell by 0.0% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Park City Gr beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 20.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park City Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.01

EPS Actual 0.05 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02

Price Change % 0.0% 20.74% -2.84% -5.6% -3.44%

