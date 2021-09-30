CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaival Brands Shares Plunge After Pricing Public Offering At Discount

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.7 million shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3.5 million shares of common stock.
  • Each share of common stock was sold together with 0.75 warrants at a combined price of $1.70 for gross proceeds of $8.0 million. Kaival's closing price was $1.91 on September 29, 2021.
  • The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.90 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
  • Kaival Brands has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 0.7 million shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 0.53 million shares of common stock to cover over-allotments.
  • Kaival Brands intends to use the offering net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: KAVL shares are trading lower by 24.6% at $1.44 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Benzinga

Kaival Brands Plans To Launch Products In UK

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL), the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, plans to launch distribution of its products in the U.K. Kaival Brands focuses on international markets after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to deny marketing authorization for flavored electronic nicotine delivery...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TDCX Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,358,957 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share, at a price to the public of US$18 per ADS.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on preventing opioid abuse, contract research and development services and the contract manufacturing of topical and transdermal products, today announced that its common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market effective October 1, 2021.
NFL
Business Insider

Why Are Omeros Shares Plunging On Friday?

The FDA has identified deficiencies regarding Omeros Corporation's (NASDAQ:OMER) marketing application of narsoplimab for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). The application was accepted in January 2021 under FDA's Priority Review program. The agency FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Price Action#Exercise#Kavl
Benzinga

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce Shares Plunge Today?

Spruce Point Capital Management conducted a "forensic financial and accounting review" on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD). Spruce believes Lightspeed is a "cash degenerative" North American roll-up of point-of-sale commerce solutions that has "covered up massive inflation" of its total addressable market, customer counts, and gross transaction volume. Spruce Point...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Altice USA Shares Plunging Today?

Cable provider Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) expects to lose 15,000 to 20,000 broadband customers this quarter, Bloomberg reports. The company had 4.4 million internet customers at midyear and called the result “disappointing” at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc conference. The pandemic accelerated broadband adds during the pandemic due to...
STOCKS
