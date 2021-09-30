Kaival Brands Shares Plunge After Pricing Public Offering At Discount

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / HHG Capital Corporation, a newly organized blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company (the 'Company'), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per full share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share at the closing of a business combination. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade.

