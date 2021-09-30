CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 58.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. The company, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on sales of $3.40 million.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 23.5% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after surging over 41% on Wednesday. Farmmi issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 19.8% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after surging 95% on Wednesday.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) rose 14.2% to $49.66 in pre-market trading after resolving Irish tax assessment for €297 million.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 14% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares rose 13.3% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced contract awards of nearly $200 million.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 12.8% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 12.4% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) rose 10% to $10.03 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 8.8% to $24.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
  • Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) rose 8.8% to $17.25 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 8.3% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Wednesday. Progenity recently announced the USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,112,403 for assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 7.8% to $11.43 in pre-market trading as the company reported the publication of results from a ground-breaking global genetic study in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 6.8% to $7.86 in pre-market trading. Lordstown is nearing a deal to sell Ohio car factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Bloomberg reported.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 5.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 22% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 4% to $6.22 in pre-market trading.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 3.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. NuCana shares gained 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for Acelarin for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

Comments / 0

TRAFFIC
