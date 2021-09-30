CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Online Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

China Online Education Gr(NYSE:COE) stock fell by 5.75% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

China Online Education Gr beat their estimated earnings by 58.06%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,946,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 14.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at China Online Education Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020

EPS Estimate -0.31 0.05 0.09 0.08 0.11

EPS Actual -0.13 0.05 0.21 0.02 0.20

Price Change % -5.75% -14.16% 6.34% 0.61% 1.0%

