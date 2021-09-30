CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens In Talks To Buy Evolent Health: Bloomberg

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwKlF_0cChZpX600
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is reportedly mulling an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH).
  • Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the talks are ongoing, and there is no certainty Walgreens will move forward with an offer to buy the company.
  • Walgreens previously said it was focused on making strategic investments to build on its core pharmacy business.
  • Last week, it made a $970 million investment to acquire a majority stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions.
  • EVH is a healthcare IT services company, while WBA operates a chain of pharmacies.
  • The potential takeover could give Walgreens an edge over the competition in the drugstore space as more retail sales shift online.
  • Activist investor Engaged Capital disclosed a nearly 10% stake in Evolent in August 2020 and pushed it to explore ways to create value, including through a partial or complete sale.
  • Read Next: Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance.
  • Price Action: EVH stock traded 0.73% higher at $29.15 premarket on the last check Thursday, and WBA stock closed 1.29% higher at $48.71 on Wednesday.

