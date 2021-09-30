CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

It's Time Gap Just Got Rid of Banana Republic

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Banana Republic is an anchor on Gap's performance and hasn't been relevant in years.
  • Its return to its safari-themed roots might not resonate in today's socially conscious environment.
  • Gap could use the money spent on Banana Republic for its growing Athleta and Old Navy brands.

Banana Republic is hoping nostalgia can turn around a brand that hasn't been relevant in decades. It wants to go back to the future with a brand reinvention that winks at its heritage of safari couture, but with a modern twist.

In reality, Gap (NYSE:GPS) should just retire the tired, troubled retailer by closing it down or selling it off. It could then invest the proceeds into its growing, more authentic labels like Old Navy and Athleta.

There was a time when Banana Republic was considered cool, but that was years ago, decades even, and shaking the sand out of its Indiana Jones-style wardrobe won't spark interest with today's consumer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrC7o_0cChZcIt00
Image source: Banana Republic.

Saying nothing by saying a lot

The retailer put out a word-salad press release announcing its reinvention by comparing itself to Shangri-La, Middle Earth, Westeros, and Wakanda. It says consumers should think of Banana Republic as a fictitious world of adventure, where "Safari meets tuxedo, formalwear meets casualwear, menswear meets womenswear, vintage meets tailoring, functionality meets imagination..."

There's a lot going on there that doesn't do anything but give the impression the business has no idea where it wants to go. Instead of picking a lane, Banana Republic is swerving all over the road.

Gap has long faced problems with the retailer. Even ignoring the forgettable pandemic-wrecked year of 2020, Banana Republic has only had one year in the past seven where comparable-store sales were positive.

Where many retailers have reported strong year-over-year gains in 2021 (no surprise since stores were shut for most of the quarter last year), they're also showing a return to growth by posting gains on a two-year basis.

Not so at Banana Republic, which remains in decline. While comps were 41% higher this past quarter compared to last year, the chain's net sales were down 15% against 2019's level, indicating it remains a struggling brand. Trying to use nostalgia and flowery language to reignite growth is not a long-term solution, even if it manages to spur some near-term sales.

Go with a winner

Gap has a real opportunity to turn itself around. It struck gold with athleisure brand Athleta, which posted 35% net sales growth over 2019 on a 27% gain in comps.

At the end of July, Gap had over 500 Banana Republic locations, but just 212 Athleta stores, yet the athleisure outlet posted quarterly sales totaling $341 million versus $495 million for its sibling, or just a third less.

Gap plans to close 130 Banana Republic stores by 2024 as part of a plan to shut 350 of them overall, while at the same time opening more Athleta and Old Navy stores. This year alone, it plans to open as many as 40 Old Navy stores and 30 new Athleta locations. That's smart and represents time and money well spent.

Old Navy is Gap's biggest chain with annual sales of $8 billion, which it projects can grow to $10 billion by 2024. Athleta, for which Gap wants to have as many as 300 stores, is expected to become a $2 billion brand within two years.

Banana Republic is just in decline, and Gap needs to bite the bullet. It should either close all the stores or sell the brand and hope to realize some value from it.

It's time to retire the Banana Republic brand

Something clearly needed to be done with Banana Republic, and the direction the retailer is choosing by going back to its past seems like a missed opportunity.

In an already unforgiving retail environment, Gap should make a clean break and keep working with its most vibrant brands.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
RichmondBizSense

Banana Republic retreats from Stony Point Fashion Park

A clothing chain has buttoned up its Stony Point Fashion Park presence as part of a larger national drawdown of brick-and-mortar stores. Banana Republic shuttered its store last week in the south Richmond mall, a company spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday. Gap, the parent company of Banana Republic, announced in October 2020...
RICHMOND, VA
pocketnow.com

Amazon’s Halo just got better, with the new Halo View and more

Amazon has announced a new member of its Halo family. The new Amazon Halo View is the company’s new health tracker that features an AMOLED color display that will show health metrics. However, Halo devices are also getting better, as Amazon has announced two new features that have been created to help you reach your fitness goals.
ELECTRONICS
Allure

Dyson's Hair Tools Just Got a Major Style Upgrade

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to state-of-the-art styling, Dyson's hair tools are inarguably some of the best. The high-tech brand's trifecta of luxury stylers may be on the pricier side, but you just can't replicate its salon-like results with any other curling wand or blow dryer.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
ETOnline.com

Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale: Take Up to 40% Off

Fall is nearly here and with all the fall sales, that means it might be a good time for a wardrobe refresh! Lucky for us, Banana Republic is offering big savings with its fall Friends and Family sale event. Right now, you can get 40% off regularly priced items, no promo code needed and an extra 10% off your purchase with the offer code BRFAMILY.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banana Republic#Us Navy#Nyse#Gps#Old Navy#Shangri La#Wakanda
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 In Right Now

Buying and holding innovative businesses for long periods of time is a moneymaking recipe for investors. Since the stock market hit its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, investors have reveled in a historic bounce back rally. It took less than 17 months for the widely followed S&P 500 to double in value from its bear-market bottom, and proved, once again, how invaluable it is for investors to hold onto great companies for the long run.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

You've paid off your monthly bills, you got rid of any high-interest debt you might have, and you've stashed away an emergency fund. If you find you still have some extra cash left over, say $1,000 for instance, you may want to put that money to work for you and grow it a bit.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Apartment Therapy

The Budget-Friendly Dutch Oven Editors Love Just Got Even More Affordable (It’s 30% Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Dutch ovens are a cookware VIP in Kitchn’s eyes. The kitchen workhorse is a must-have item for novice and pro chefs alike, and there are very few pieces that can do it all quite like a good Dutch oven can, from searing and browning proteins or caramelizing veggies to slow-cooking a stew.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Transcend’s New VTOL Just Got a Powerful Makeover

While the whole world rushes to go electric—especially the vertical, short-range aviation world—the team at Transcend Air is doubling down on good, old-fashioned (i.e., proven) turbine propulsion. They pumped up the horsepower on the latest iteration of the Vy 400R VTOL they introduced in spring of 2020 and the benefits go beyond producing more speed. When we first met the Vy 400R, it had a 1,700 hp Pratt & Whitney PT6, which gave it a projected top speed of 400 mph and a range of 450 miles with four passengers. In the time since, co-founders Gregroy Bruell and Peter Schmidt made...
ECONOMY
Tom's Guide

IKEA Symfonisk smart lamp speaker just got better — here's how

Ikea and Sonos have teamed up for a new version of their Symfonisk smart table lamp/speaker — and this time it will fit even more seamlessly into your home. This latest collaboration between the home furnishing giant and the streaming expert is an upgrade of the original Symfonisk, which launched in 2019. Designed to offer the practicality of an all-in-one smart lamp and speaker, this discreet table lamp speaker is a mere 16 x 8.5 inches, making it the ideal space-saver.
ELECTRONICS
Well+Good

One of Sephora’s Best-Selling Cleansers Just Got a Sensitive-Skin-Friendly Upgrade

Take a peek at Sephora's list of best-selling skin-care products, and you'll consistently find Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm ($34) ranking at the top of the list. It's beloved for its ability to melt away makeup in a single swipe, and its gentle exfoliating properties have made it a longtime favorite for people with oily, dry, and combination skin. But for people with sensitive or reactive skin, the formula's inclusion of fragrance (a known irritant for these skin types) has made it decidedly less appealing. Now, after three years and upwards of 300 lab samples, the brand is launching an entirely new version of the cleansing balm: Farmacy Beauty Clearly Clean ($34).
SKIN CARE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy