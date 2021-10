Clinching will have to wait. Based on Tony La Russa’s pitcher deployment and another lackluster showing by the offense, the White Sox weren’t in any rush anyway. A tie game caved in during a Detroit three-run seventh, which was Jace Fry’s second inning of work. A pitcher who hasn’t been on the roster for most of the year and won’t factor into any postseason plans was pushed until he broke, even though he needed a tremendous defensive play from Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal to escape the sixth, and even though Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks backed him up to get through the seventh and eighth.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO