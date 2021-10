Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 22nd. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 is down to the Final Four, and a big decision looms over the house. Xavier Prather has won what’s been called “the most important HOH” in the series and even won the veto, which has ensured his nomination of Azah Awasum and Kyland Young stayed the same for now. Now all that’s left to do is to vote, but who will go home this week?

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO