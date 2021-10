Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner break down Saturday's game between Illinois (1-4) and Charlotte (3-1). The guys discuss challenges provided by Charlotte, which beat Duke in its opener, and what Illinois needs to do to win its first game in a month. The guys discuss whether the Illini need to make a quarterback change and how Tony Petersen can get his offense going. Then the guys discuss why the defense has had success recently and what it must do to continue that momentum. The guys then discuss what a win and loss this week would mean for the program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO