CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Lucid Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Tesla, Palantir, Camber Energy Are Other Top Trends

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REvR5_0cChZ4ZY00

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), TMC the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEI) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 559 mentions as at press time, while electric vehicle maker Lucid was a distant second with 169 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla and deep-sea mining startup TMC the metals company are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 112 and 101 mentions, respectively.

Apart from data analytics company Palantir Technologies and oil and natural gas company Camber Energy, the other stocks trending on the forum include oral care company SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), exchange-traded fund Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), fruits and vegetables producer Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Why It Matters: Lucid Group is seeing high interest on the forum after the company announced it has commenced production of its electric vehicles at its Arizona factory and deliveries of the Lucid Air luxury electric sedans will begin in late October.

Tesla continues to be among the most-discussed stocks on the forum as the electric vehicle maker is scheduled to report its third-quarter delivery numbers this week.

Share of Camber Energy, which is seen as a potential short-squeeze candidate by investors on the forum, touched a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company has 23.5% of its float held short, according to the latest data from Yahoo! Finance.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $434.45 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $435.65.

Lucid Group shares closed almost 7.1% higher in the regular trading session at $26.28 but declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $26.23.

Tesla’s shares closed almost 0.5% higher in the regular trading session at $781.31 but declined 0.1% in the after-hours session to $780.47.

Photo: Courtesy of The Focal Project via Flickr

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq-Traded Agrify Corp Acquires Cannabis Co.'s Precision Extraction, Cascade Sciences For $50M

Hardware and software cultivation solutions developer Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced Monday it has acquired Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, two of the leading companies in the extraction, post-processing and testing equipment and solutions space, from Sinclair Scientific. What Happened. Agrify acquired Precision and Cascade for $50 million. $30 million...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. For instance, they typically employ teams of experienced analysts that can provide boots-on-ground coverage; they also tend to have far more capital at their disposal. By comparison, the greatest asset a retail investor has is a long-term mindset. You don't have clients...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Lucid Group Inc#Lcid#Tsla#Tmc#Pltr#Camber Energy Inc#Cei#Quiver Quantitative#Smiledirectclub Inc#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Lucid Air#Yahoo#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust
Benzinga

Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex

Bitcoin (/BTC) topped $50,000 this morning for the first since May, but traders may be more focused on oil prices and yields. Crude oil (/CL) is continuing its rise as futures traded more than 1% higher before the market open. When looking for inflation, gas prices are one of the first places people feel it, so rising oil prices are an important indicator in today’s environment.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares are trading lower following a short report on the company from Kerrisdale Capital. Kerrisdale Capital noted in the report 'We are short shares of Camber Energy, Inc. Camber is a defunct oil producer that has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September.'
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable New Relic Insider Trades $3.9M In Company Stock

Lewis Cirne, Director at New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Lewis Cirne exercised options to purchase 30,000 New Relic shares at a price of $16.93 per share for a total of $507,900 on October 1. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $73.05 to raise a total of $3,372,993 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Microsoft: Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) increased by 2.90%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Microsoft has. According to the Microsoft's most recent balance sheet as reported on July 29, 2021, total debt is at $58.15 billion, with $50.07 billion in long-term debt and $8.07 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $14.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $43.92 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EVP - Bus. Dvlpmt And Strategy Of Floor & Decor Hldgs Trades $1.4M In Company Stock

Brian Robbins, EVP - Bus. Dvlpmt And Strategy at Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Brian Robbins exercised options to purchase 10,813 Floor & Decor Hldgs shares at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $108,022 on September 30. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $121.37 to $125.24 to raise a total of $1,325,744 from the stock sale.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy