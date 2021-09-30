CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: IHS Markit Q3 Earnings

 5 days ago
IHS Markit(NYSE:INFO) stock rose by 0.48% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IHS Markit beat their estimated earnings by 2.41%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $108,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IHS Markit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.83 0.80 0.70 0.67 0.69

EPS Actual 0.85 0.81 0.71 0.72 0.77

Price Change % 0.48% 2.63% 1.32% -1.81% 1.41%

