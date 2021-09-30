Regeneron-Roche Post Encouraging New Data For COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO