FactSet Research Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

FactSet Research Systems(NYSE:FDS) stock rose by 2.93% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FactSet Research Systems beat their estimated earnings by 5.88%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $28,304,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 2.72 2.74 2.74 2.75 2.54

EPS Actual 2.88 2.72 2.72 2.88 2.88

Price Change % 2.93% -0.15% -0.88% -0.5% -1.78%

