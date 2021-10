Do what you love, and you’ll never work! That’s what Daniel Craig must’ve felt like during his 15-year stint as 007. Though it looked like very, very hard work, the man indeed made the role his own and made it look effortless. When he said, “I’ve loved every scene,” in his final speech to the cast and crew of No Time to Die, fans all over the world would like to tell him right back, ‘So did we’! The iconic British actor Daniel Craig began his unforgettable journey with the long-running spy movie series in 2006 when he made his debut as the titular character in Casino Royale. Now, 15 years later, Craig has completed filming the final installment of playing James Bond.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO