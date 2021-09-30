United Natural Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Natural Foods(NYSE:UNFI) stock rose by 8.28% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Natural Foods beat their estimated earnings by 47.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.80 0.88 0.81 0.74 0.74

EPS Actual 1.18 0.94 1.25 0.51 1.06

Price Change % 8.28% 1.31% 8.82% 5.59% -14.18%

