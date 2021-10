At one point, there was hope that one or two shots of a COVID vaccine would bring the pandemic to end, but over the past year, we've seen that the reality is far more complicated, as vaccine hesitancy slowed the rollout dramatically. Coupled with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and waning vaccine effectiveness, COVID is far from contained. As a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved amending the vaccine process to allow certain individuals in the U.S. to get a third vaccine shot. But there are multiple factors that might keep you from getting a booster right now.

