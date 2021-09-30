PCM Cross Country Prepares For Final Meet at Honey Creek Resort in Moravia

PCM’s cross country squads will have one final regular season meet before their conference meet, which will be in Moravia Tuesday. The Mustangs struggled in their last meet Tuesday when they went to Williamsburg for the second time. PCM’s girls finished eighth ahead of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and North Mahaska. PCM’s boys finished tenth in the meet with Kyle Sanders finishing 55th with a time of 21:18. Coach Eric Karr tells KRLS Sports about what he and his team did to address the struggles at the midway point this season.