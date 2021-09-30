CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutton, MA

Programs with the Sutton Library, week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6

millburysutton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.

www.millburysutton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing

Senators piled criticism onto Facebook Tuesday as a company whistleblower accused the company of making choices that put profits over people. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in person before a full Senate Commerce subcommittee panel, urging Congress to hold the tech giant accountable for what she said was the harm it inflicted on children and its refusal to properly police its content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Sutton, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Movement#The Sutton Library#Lego Club Meeting#Deb Hudgins Mondays
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy