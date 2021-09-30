Aquagirls Dominate at Perry Meet Tuesday

The Pella girls swimmers with the NCMP Aquagirls had a dominant meet Tuesday at Perry. The team based in Newton defeated both Oskaloosa and the hosts at the triangular. Hannah Nedder won two events and posted a time of 5:45.56 in the 500–an event she doesn’t train for, according to Head Coach Sarah Patterson. Alexa Heiar (100 yard freestyle) and Maylei Ruggles (200 yard freestyle) each also had individual event victories and joined Nedder for two relay victories in varsity races.