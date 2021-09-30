CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Aquagirls Dominate at Perry Meet Tuesday

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella girls swimmers with the NCMP Aquagirls had a dominant meet Tuesday at Perry. The team based in Newton defeated both Oskaloosa and the hosts at the triangular. Hannah Nedder won two events and posted a time of 5:45.56 in the 500–an event she doesn’t train for, according to Head Coach Sarah Patterson. Alexa Heiar (100 yard freestyle) and Maylei Ruggles (200 yard freestyle) each also had individual event victories and joined Nedder for two relay victories in varsity races.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing

Senators piled criticism onto Facebook Tuesday as a company whistleblower accused the company of making choices that put profits over people. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in person before a full Senate Commerce subcommittee panel, urging Congress to hold the tech giant accountable for what she said was the harm it inflicted on children and its refusal to properly police its content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IA
Pella, IA
Sports
City
Perry, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
Perry, IA
Sports
City
Pella, IA
Newton, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquagirls Dominate#Perry Meet#Ncmp
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy