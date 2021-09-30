Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in three

Seager went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Padres. Seager doubled his first time up and later scored on a base hit from Trea Turner as part of a four-run opening frame. He later doubled again in the fifth, this time driving home a run before eventually delivering a game-deciding two-run blast in the eighth to put the Dodgers up 11-9. The 27-year-old now has three home runs and five RBI over his last three games and has put together eight multi-hit performances this month. Seager has not appeared to miss a step despite missing two and a half months over the summer with a broken hand. Since returning to the big club July 30, he's slashing .314/.404/.539 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and 29:35 BB:K over 54 games.