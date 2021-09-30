CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in three

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeager went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Padres. Seager doubled his first time up and later scored on a base hit from Trea Turner as part of a four-run opening frame. He later doubled again in the fifth, this time driving home a run before eventually delivering a game-deciding two-run blast in the eighth to put the Dodgers up 11-9. The 27-year-old now has three home runs and five RBI over his last three games and has put together eight multi-hit performances this month. Seager has not appeared to miss a step despite missing two and a half months over the summer with a broken hand. Since returning to the big club July 30, he's slashing .314/.404/.539 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and 29:35 BB:K over 54 games.

FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
Trea Turner
Homer
Corey Seager
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright will start NL Wild Card Game, could match up vs. Dodgers' Max Scherzer

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to stalwart right-hander Adam Wainwright in the NL Wild Card Game, manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Thursday, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.
OCRegister

Max Scherzer’s time with Dodgers breaking models, driving up price

CINCINNATI — Thirty-seven-year-old pitchers are not usually wise investments. They don’t often rank as one of the most attractive free agents available on the market either. But Max Scherzer’s performance this season – one that could very well make him only the fifth pitcher in baseball history to win four...
True Blue LA

Dodgers move on to Arizona for three-game series

After a surprisingly tough visit to Colorado, the Dodgers head to Arizona for what should be an easier three-game series against the Diamondbacks. D-backs defense this season has been, in the words of general manager Mike Hazen, “confounding.” Arizona has one of the worst defensive runs saved totals in the league, regularly losing games thanks to sloppy plays in the field. The team is set to record their worst season in franchise history with only 48 wins.
giants365.com

Diamondbacks struggle to drive in runs, fall to Dodgers 3-0

Corey Seager hit two solo homers, Julio Urías posted his MLB-leading 19th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 100th game of the season by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday. The World Series champion Dodgers continued their stellar year, but it still might not be enough to match the San Francisco Giants, who remain two games ahead in the NL West. Seager and Trea Turner both hit their 100th career home runs.
San Diego Padres
MLB
Baseball
Sports
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers set to open final homestand, welcome Padres for three-game set

San Diego enters Tuesday with only 11 wins in their last 40 games dating back to August 11 and have only won six games in September when they desperately needed wins to stay afloat in the race for a wild card spot. Even taking out the fact that the Cardinals have won 16 straight games at this point to steamroll all other wild card contenders, the Reds and Phillies both passed San Diego along the way.
MLB

Corey Seager's two-homer night

Corey Seager belts two home runs, including a 464-ft. homer to right field in the 3rd inning of the Dodgers' 3-0 win.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Three hits, stolen base

Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, run, RBI, strikeout and stolen base in a 2-1 triumph over San Diego on Tuesday. Turner opened the scoring with a first-inning double before stealing third base, singled and scored in the third and singled in the sixth to record his third straight multi-hit performance. A 14-game hitting streak has been especially fruitful over Turner's last five games, with the 28-year-old going 11-for-22 with three doubles and three homers.
thinkbluepc.com

Three Dodgers That Need to Step Up During the Playoffs

We have come to the final home stand, and last six games of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2021 regular season. And while not impossible to overtake the division lead, it seems as though the Dodgers will head into the playoffs as the first NL Wild Card seed. The Dodgers sit...
Raleigh News & Observer

Seager 2 HRs, Urías, Dodgers win 100th, keep pace in NL West

The dominant Dodgers rolled to win No. 100 of the season on Sunday afternoon with a mix that's served them well all season: terrific starting pitching, a few long homers and a shutdown bullpen. It still might not be enough to catch the San Francisco Giants. Corey Seager hit two...
