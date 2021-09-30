CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Homers twice in high-scoring affair

 5 days ago

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Padres. Pollock's home runs came at opposite ends of the game. He launched a two-run homer off Ryan Weathers in the opening frame and then had a solo shot during a five-run eighth inning. The 33-year-old just returned to the lineup last week after missing about two and a half weeks with a right hamstring strain and has notched at least a hit in five of the six games he's played in since his return. With his two home runs Wednesday, Pollock has a chance to reach the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2018 and for just the third time in his 10-year career. He's now slashing .301/.360/.532 with 19 long balls, 65 RBI, 50 runs scored, nine steals and 29:80 BB:K over 408 plate appearances.

