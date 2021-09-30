CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Play Guide For Escape From Tarkov

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have not played Escape from Tarkov, then it is highly recommended that you try this game right away. Escape from Tarkov is one of the most challenging first-person shooter battle royale currently in the market. And if there is one word that can be used to describe Escape from Tarkov then that is harrowing. Even many pro and veteran gamers find this game too much for them to handle, so if you are getting knocked in the very first minute, do not put too much stock into it.

IGN

How-To Guides

If you're having trouble figuring out how to get certain things done in Deathloop, don't worry. There are plenty of mysteries found all over Blackreef, and some aren't as intuitive to solve as others. This page contains a list of how-to guides for various mechanics and secrets found in Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Lowers the Weight of Some Items and Adds New Vodka

What was seemingly a new event for the weekend, now it’s something else. Battlestate Games has posted a new invoice image from Goshan, highlighting some changes to items. A couple of things are seeing nerfs, while the document itself presents a unique and fiery Vodka drink. SAS Drives, Diary, SSD drives, and every other item used to train your character’s strength are no longer viable.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Playing multiplayer with friends makes just about any game better and Diablo 2: Resurrected is absolutely no exception. In fact, Diablo 2 was originally created with multiplayer gaming in mind. Some skills are specifically crafted to complement and synergize with other players, such as war cries and auras, which can result in deadly combos that make blasting through content a breeze, especially farming the Secret Cow Level. Diablo 2: Resurrected makes playing with friends even easier, no LAN cables or dial-up modem required! In this guide, we will detail exactly how to play with friends and get your multiplayer adventure started in Diablo 2: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
washingtonnewsday.com

Character Guide for ‘Tales Of Arise’: How To Play As Law.

Character Guide for ‘Tales Of Arise’: How To Play As Law. In the hands of talented players, the scrappy son of the Crimson Crows’ leader packs a vicious punch that can be made much meaner. Law, like Alphen, thrives in fight, but his quicker movements and powerful self-buff distinguish him from the pack.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World co-op guide: How to play with friends

Tearing down your enemies is no fun without friends, so here’s how to create groups and play co-op in New World. One of the best parts of the MMO universe is being able to play with loads of friends all at the one time. New World is no different, where players can wage all out war in teams of 50, or head out on expeditions with 20 other explorers.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

A3: STILL ALIVE Adds New Soul-Linkers and Enhanced Dungeon Bosses

A3: Still Alive has a new update that adds 3 powerful new Soul Linkers, Lena, Tallas, and Herdis joining users in battle. Including the new Enhanced Dungeon Boss, Dark Lighthouse expanding to 108 floors, and much more. The new Soul Linkers are. ? An all-purpose SUPP type Soul Linker who...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Drifting: Weight of Feathers to Soar Into the Tokyo Game Show This Week

Drifting: Weight of Feathers seeks to capture the thrills players found in titles like Mirror's Edge and Ghostrunner. Running through intense platforming challenges as you run from an Intergalactic Emperor. A new gameplay trailer was shown giving players a small glimpse of the parkour elements. In Drifting: Weight of Feathers,...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Metroid Dread Report Vol. 9 Provides Beginner Tips

Launches soon and today Nintendo and MercurySteam released the 9th report regarding the title. This one focusing on tips for beginners. The entire report provides a summary of the game, controls, mapping, and key details that Metroid veterans already know about. This includes missiles, breaking blocks using specific weapons, icons, and much more. It's an excellent report if Metroid Dread is your first game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noobfeed.com

The Dark World: KARMA Gets A New TGS 2021 Trailer

The Dark World: KARMA got a new trailer during TGS 2021, showing off new gameplay along with more information from lead gamer designer Joseph Shi. The game will have the player investigating a city controller by Leviathan Corp to resolve critical incidents. Players will solve puzzles using key items and dive into the minds of people.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Terraria Crafts Journey’s End Update on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Today

Terraria has been a massive success since its launch but all good things must come to an end. With PS4 and Xbox One players are now able to experience Journey's End right now. This update will bring Master Mode, the ultimate challenge that increases the difficulty for each boss for unique rewards. In addition the update beings item duplication, weather control, adjustable spawn rates, difficulty sliders, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Mesoamerican-Inspired Platformer ITORAH Has New Demo for Steam Next Fest

ITORAH is a beautiful platformer that takes reference from Mesoamerica with hand-painted visuals and Metroidvania elements. Best of all you can try the game today. The demo is available starting now until October 7th through Steam. Key Features of ITORAH Include:. Hand-Crafted Quality: Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Wild Guns Reloaded And Wilds Guns Being Bundled Together Through Strictly Limited Games

Today Strictly Limited Games confirmed they're working with Natsume to bring back Wild Guns Reloaded with a physical limited release. These versions will release on PS4 and Switch in both Limited Edition and Collector's Edition. With all the new content, however, Wild Guns Reloaded is making sure that players still get the original Wild Guns experience as it stays true to the roots of the original.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

INDUSTRIA PC Review

INDUSTRIA is an impressive title, especially from a small team. The mystery surrounding a different parallel reality along with protagonist Nora trying to figure out what exactly happened provides a gripping mystery. This coupled with an impressively designed city and satisfactory FPS combat holds a lot of promise for the entirety of the journey. It's a short but expensive adventure that leaves the player wondering in a good way. Encouraging you to look at the details during Nora's journey and come to your own conclusion. INDUSTRIA gives everything a short solid adventure that will leave you guessing until the end.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Final Gear Now Available, Features Intense Mech Combat

Final Gear is now available on mobile devices, combining mech combat with tactical gameplay. If you ever wanted to play a game that combines Advance Wars with Gundam then you should dive into Final Gear. The world has become a barren wasteland and those who survived must rebuild the planet...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Arise of Awakener Smites Fans With Incredible High-Combat Trailer

Fans of games like Kingdoms of Amalur, Dragon's Dogma, and The Elder Scrolls should keep an eye on Arise of Awakener. An Epic fantasy title that features riding dragons, huge epic battles, and flying ships. The trailer is early access but provides enough flare that fans are smitten. The incredible...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Epic Games Adding Achievements Next Week to Launcher

Since the debut of achievements and trophies 2 generations ago they've become staples for gaming. And now Epic Games is finally adding the feature to its launcher next week. Epic Game's launcher has been criticized heavily for its lack of features compared to Steam or GoG but this feature has been a long time coming. Just in time for Alan Wake Remaster which launches tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Hearthstone Mercenaries guide: How to play, Combat Roles, Minions & more

Hearthstone’s new game mode, Mercenaries, adds an entirely new gameplay mechanic and some exciting new minions to the card game. Hearthstone has been introducing lots of new content to the game over the past couple of years, and Mercenaries is the next step in that progression. Before this, Battlegrounds was...
VIDEO GAMES

