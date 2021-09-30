How To Play Guide For Escape From Tarkov

If you have not played Escape from Tarkov, then it is highly recommended that you try this game right away. Escape from Tarkov is one of the most challenging first-person shooter battle royale currently in the market. And if there is one word that can be used to describe Escape from Tarkov then that is harrowing. Even many pro and veteran gamers find this game too much for them to handle, so if you are getting knocked in the very first minute, do not put too much stock into it.