Wilmington, NC

Wilmington's 40 Under 40 Class of 2021: Jhaniqua Farrar Palmer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJob title: Grandparent Support Network & Advocacy and Racial Justice Program Coordinator. Education: Bennett College for Women, Greensboro & Duke University. What community and professional groups are you affiliated with? Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Chestnut Street Presbyterian Church, Jack and Jill of America Inc., Coffee & Race, Community Counseling Center Board Member, PTA Vice-President DC Virgo Preparatory Academy, Parents As Teachers Advisory Council, Gender Studies Research Center, UNCW Advisory Committee, First Year Cape Fear Member, Resiliency Task Force, Master Aging Plan Committee, Senior Resource Center, Disaster Preparedness NHC, Child Welfare Committee, and Feast Down East Advisory Committee.

