Energy Industry

Oil to gain as demand recovery resumes, but virus risks remain: Reuters poll

By Arundhati Sarkar
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - Oil prices will see modest gains for the rest of the year and into 2022 as consumption resumes its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, with a likely COVID-19 resurgence still looming large over the outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The survey of 39 participants forecast Brent would average $68.87 per barrel in 2021, up from the $68.02 consensus in August, when the Delta variant’s spread prompted the first downward revision in the 2021 outlook in about nine months.

Citing a faster fuel demand recovery and storm-led Gulf of Mexico supply disruptions, Goldman Sachs recently hiked its year-end Brent forecast to $90, but flagged a potential new virus variant and a ramp-up in OPEC+ production as risks.

“Demand growth will continue to support oil prices, balanced by the expected increase in OPEC+ production between now and the end-2021,” Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president, oils research at WoodMac said.

Brent has averaged about $68 this year, but topped $80 a barrel mark this week amid growing demand and expectations that producers will decide to keep supplies tight when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets next week. [O/R]

Analysts see higher oil prices as fuel demand recovers

“OPEC+ will be cautious in adding barrels, but does not want prices to move past $80 for any sustained period of time in part because of concerns of the impact on the sustainability of the economic recovery and the long-term impact on demand,” said John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors.

“They’re still worried about U.S. shale producers ramping up production,” Paisie added.

Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rücker said “occasional pandemic hiccups” added a level of uncertainty, while growth rates should slow as economic activities return to pre-pandemic levels.

The poll forecast U.S. crude to average $66.13 per barrel in 2021 versus $65.63 last month.

AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

The global economic bounceback from the Covid-19 crisis will downshift this year as countries struggle with rising prices, high debt loads and divergent recoveries in which poor nations are slipping behind wealthier ones, the leader of the IMF warned on Tuesday. While the Washington-based crisis lender has hundreds of billions of dollars in new firepower to help countries recover from the catastrophe, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said factors from rising food prices to unequal vaccine access were taking a toll. "We face a global recovery that remains 'hobbled' by the pandemic and its impact. We are unable to walk forward properly," Georgieva said in a speech delivered virtually from Washington to Bocconi University in Milan. The IMF will release new growth forecasts next week, but Georgieva warned "we now expect growth to moderate slightly this year" from the six percent forecast in July, and "the risks and obstacles to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced."
BUSINESS
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Slips Lower, Yet Upward Pressure Remains

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prices at the gas pumps slipped a little lower, declining another 2 cents last week. The state average has been on a downward trend for the past two weeks; slipping a total of 5 cents since setting a new 2021 high of $3.10 per gallon in mid-September. “After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic – where supplies far outpaced demand –...
MIAMI, FL
marketpulse.com

Oil jump on OPEC+. gold gains ground

Oil prices are spiking once again, with Brent crude smashing through 80 dollars for the first time in almost three years. The move came as OPEC+ agreed to maintain output increases at 400,000 barrels per day, each month, despite high oil prices and a surge in demand for crude as a result of the global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Energy Shortage Will Go Global as Winter is Coming

China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng had ordered all power utilities to make sure they have enough supplies of raw materials, including coal and oil, for the security of power supply during the cold season—whatever it took. China has already had rolling blackouts for consumers and retailers and outages for factories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, contributing to a gain for the week

Oil futures settled a bit higher on Friday, shaking off earlier declines, as traders placed their bets ahead of a meeting Monday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies. The group, known as OPEC+, are expected to make a decision on crude production levels, with most analysts saying producers are most likely to continue with their gradual increases in output, but a stronger boost in production remains a possibility. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 85 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $75.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 2.6% for the week, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
rubbernews.com

Rubber markets remain weak despite signs of recovery

LONDON—Far East natural rubber markets continued to decline in the two weeks to Sept. 24, despite showing signs of recovery for a short period in mid-September. Rubber futures in Osaka, Shanghai and Singapore all reported minor declines compared to the two weeks before, as did the SMR20 on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
