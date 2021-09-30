Field hockey extends home win streak to 40

There must be something special about Kohn Field, home of the Middlebury field hockey team, for it is there that the Panthers have won 40 straight games. This miraculous home win streak dates back to Sept. 27, 2017, when the Panthers bounced back from a 2–3 loss against Hamilton (one of just two losses of the season) with a 6–2 drubbing of Skidmore. (That year, field hockey would go on to claim its third-ever NCAA championship.)