Eminem Served Up Mom’s Spaghetti To Lucky Customers In Detroit

If you're planning on heading to the Upper Penninsula anytime time soon and want to fulfil your haunted Halloween needs, be sure to stop by and check out The Nahma Inn. The Inn which was built in 1906 in the tiny township of Nahma is said to have great food, service and a ghost. According to their website, the Inn is thought to be graced by the spirit of a lady who once resided and worked in the kitchen. They say the spirit is a helpful one that strangely organizes things in the kitchen and rearranges objects when nobody is around.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO