Eminem Served Up Mom’s Spaghetti To Lucky Customers In Detroit

 5 days ago
Eminem celebrated the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant by working the drive thru at Mom's Spaghetti. Eminem announced earlier this month that he was opening a permanent location of Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit. This is after the huge success of the Mom's Spaghetti pop up locations that he had done in the last couple of years. Mom's Spaghetti is a walk up style restaurant, and customers can grab Eminem merch upstairs at 'The Trailer'.

Cars 108

Cars 108

