CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Through the “hard times” and “the greatest times,” Lady A believes in ‘What a Song Can Do’

By Syndicated Content
b93radio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A‘s uptempo hit, “Like a Lady,” has been one of country music’s stand-out, feel-good songs of the summer. It’s the first release from the trio’s seven-track What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) collection, which came out in June. But when Lady A’s full-length eighth album arrives next month, we’ll get a better look at what Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have been feeling, amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversy over their name change.

b93radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who Is The Greatest Country Music Duo Of All Time?

Country Music history is filled with great duo's and duets. Many have moved on from the 'classic' status into the 'legendary' category. You may recall when Country Music legend Porter Wagoner wanted to find a 'girl singer' to join him. And we were introduced to a young lady named Dolly Parton. Porter and Dolly went on to record hit after hit.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Vote for the greatest Beatles guitar song of all time!

To celebrate the release of Get Back, the long-awaited Beatles documentary, Total Guitar wants you to vote for the all-time greatest Beatles guitar song. There are so many to choose from – A Hard Day’s Night, with that iconic but contentious opening chord, Something, with its exquisite George Harrison solo, Blackbird, perfect in its simplicity, and Helter Skelter, a song so noisy and infamous that 'the world's most notorious rock band' Mötley Crüe covered it!
MUSIC
yourpickenscounty.com

Getting through hard times with Matt and Andy

During these trying times, I’ve become very careful about what TV shows I watch. I can’t watch anything with disturbing endings or anything depressing. So that eliminates a lot of what we used to consider entertainment. Although being informed about current events is necessary, too much news isn’t healthy. So...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Hillary Scott
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s a song that will help you get through tough times

It is Monday and on Live In The D and we love to start our week off with music from our talented friends. Today singer-songwriter Lilly MacPhee joined Kim DeGiulio to talk about her new single and upcoming performances in Metro Detroit. MacPhee says she has a new song named...
CLARKSTON, MI
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Times#Abc Audio
93.1 WZAK

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. “Sneaky Link” may be the phrase of the day, but for decades, artists have been dedicating records to their undercover significant other. In Hip-Hop to R&B, there are scores of songs highlighting a hidden romance. Most recently,...
MUSIC
CharlotteObserver.com

Listen as Georgia singer belts out Elvis Presley cover — and stuns ‘The Voice’ judges

From the moment he took “The Voice” stage and belted out a few notes, Georgia singer Peedy Chavis had the judges’ attention. The 19-year-old crooner from Lawrenceville, a city about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, got singer/actor John Legend to turn his chair just 15 seconds into Chavis’ showstopping cover of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” on Monday night’s season premiere. Country music star Blake Shelton followed suit, saying Chavis’ performance “had me fired the hell up.”
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

Lessons about art from Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

Attempting the impossible yet again, Rolling Stone has compiled almost one hundred years’ worth of sound into one large, neat (and browser-crashing) list dedicated to the greats. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” was crowned best song of all time, followed by “Fight the Power” (Public Enemy), “A Change is Gonna Come” (Sam...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Boot

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wbwn.com

Reba McEntire Releases ‘I’m a Survivor’ Video 20 Years Later

It’s hard to believe that Reba McEntire’s song “I’m A Survivor” came out 20 years ago, and she is finally releasing a video for it. The song might be one of her most well known due to the fact it was also the theme song for her sitcom Reba which aired in the early 2000s.
MUSIC
b93radio.com

Nashville notes

Trace Adkins just released the video for “Where the Country Girls At.” The song, which features both Luke Bryan and Pitbull, is from his latest The Way I Wanna Go album. Mandy Barnett will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. The singer, who turned 46 on the day of her invitation, was invited by Connie Smith, who did so by reading her a birthday card asking if she would like to become a member.
MUSIC
News4Jax.com

What may be the motivational song of all time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Did the pandemic throw off your workout routine? Are you having a hard time getting motivated to get back into the gym?. A recent survey found that 79% of people feel happier when they stick to a regular exercise routine. However, 51% said sitting at their desks for eight hours each day drains them of the energy and motivation to work out. But is there a way to trick your brain to get that daily workout in?
WORKOUTS
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy