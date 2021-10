In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could still slip back to the 1.1530 region while below 1.1655. 24-hour view: “EUR traded between 1.1579 and 1.1622 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.1580/1.1635. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and EUR could drift lower but any decline is unlikely to break last week’s low near 1.1560 (minor support is at 1.1580). Resistance is at 1.1620 followed by 1.1635.”

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO